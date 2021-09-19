Up Close: NYC teachers protest COVID vaccine mandates; Latest on Pfizer boosters

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the politics and controversy behind vaccine requirements for New York City public school teachers.It is a surprise to many, that some public school teachers, required to get vaccinated, remain reluctant to do so.Some have claimed a medical exemption. Others have tried to claim a religious exemption.The hard truth, the mayor says, is that those who don't get vaccinated will not be allowed in class.Joining us this Sunday is the United Federation of Teacher's President Michael Mulgrew, who is helping teachers fight the order to get inoculated.Also ahead, we talk to Dr. John Brownstein, a professor of Medicine at Harvard, about the mixed signals after an FDA panel decided against approving the Pfizer booster for most Americans but approved it to people over 65 and those who are at high risk for COVID.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.