up close

Up Close: NYC teachers protest COVID vaccine mandates; Latest on Pfizer boosters

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: NYC teachers protest vaccine mandates; Pfizer boosters

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the politics and controversy behind vaccine requirements for New York City public school teachers.

It is a surprise to many, that some public school teachers, required to get vaccinated, remain reluctant to do so.

Some have claimed a medical exemption. Others have tried to claim a religious exemption.

The hard truth, the mayor says, is that those who don't get vaccinated will not be allowed in class.

Joining us this Sunday is the United Federation of Teacher's President Michael Mulgrew, who is helping teachers fight the order to get inoculated.

Also ahead, we talk to Dr. John Brownstein, a professor of Medicine at Harvard, about the mixed signals after an FDA panel decided against approving the Pfizer booster for most Americans but approved it to people over 65 and those who are at high risk for COVID.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york citycoronavirusup closecovid 19 vaccinepoliticscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: One-on-one with NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin
Up Close: What to expect as NYC students return to in-person learning
Up Close: Restaurants requiring vaccines, CUNY forgiving student debt
Up Close: Former Gov. Paterson sheds light on Cuomo-Hochul transition
TOP STORIES
Search continues for Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Man killed, 11-year-old among injured in Bronx barbecue shooting
Powerball drawing yields no winner, lottery jackpot at $472M
COVID News: After FDA panel vote on booster shots, CDC panel to meet
AccuWeather: Less humid
East Harlem school goes remote after nearly 2 dozen COVID cases
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Show More
Police save infant thrown from balcony in New Jersey
Man drowns, others rescued in rough waters off Jersey Shore beaches
Arrest made after man kicked woman down NYC subway escalator
Man stabbed in chest inside Upper West Side bodega
Teen fatally stabbed during fight after high school football game
More TOP STORIES News