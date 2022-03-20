up close

Up Close: Uncovering violence at Rikers Island; Willowbrook 50 years later

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: Uncovering violence at Rikers Island

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we highlight the controversy over Rikers Island, one of the most notorious and infamous jails in the country.

Some correction officers say the violence is so out of control, they're afraid to go to work. And now, there's a big debate over how they discipline inmates.

7 On Your Side investigative reporter Dan Krauth takes an exclusive look at the conditions inside the jail.

We also talk to Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina, who is also a former New York officer.

Plus, Geraldo Rivera joins Up Close 50 years after the release of the groundbreaking documentary 'Willowbrook,' which uncovered the horrific conditions at the institution on Staten Island for people with disabilities.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citydocumentaryjail7 on your side investigationup closecorrection officerrikers islandpoliticsinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Dr. Chokshi reflects on pandemic ahead of final day
Up Close: How NYC schools chancellor plans to fix 'broken' system
Up Close: How Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact U.S., Europe
Up Close: Former NYPD Commissioner Bratton talks about crime surge
TOP STORIES
NYC Half Marathon pro runners cross the finish line
AccuWeather: Spring arrives
Happy first day of spring!
Saint Peter's is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
Woman found dead with throat slashed inside NYCHA complex
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20
Show More
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
2 off-duty correction officers injured in shooting at Queens bar
Police shoot suspect after they say he threatened them with knife
Teen shot during dispute at Queens playground
More TOP STORIES News