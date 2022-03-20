Up Close: Uncovering violence at Rikers Island; Willowbrook 50 years later

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we highlight the controversy over Rikers Island, one of the most notorious and infamous jails in the country.Some correction officers say the violence is so out of control, they're afraid to go to work. And now, there's a big debate over how they discipline inmates.7 On Your Side investigative reporter Dan Krauth takes an exclusive look at the conditions inside the jail.We also talk to Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina, who is also a former New York officer.Plus, Geraldo Rivera joins Up Close 50 years after the release of the groundbreaking documentary 'Willowbrook,' which uncovered the horrific conditions at the institution on Staten Island for people with disabilities.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.