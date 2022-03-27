Up Close: What's next as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 2nd month?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we have the latest details on crisis in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country enters its second month.Russian forces have leveled civilian areas in large cities. The U.S. calls what Russia President Vladimir Putin is doing, a war crime.Ukrainian forces are fighting back with the help of U.S. supplied arms. So where does this war go from here?We talk to U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.Meanwhile, oil prices are surging due to the invasion. Gas prices in the Tri-State area remain at near record highs.But in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont gave at least a sliver of relief to drivers. It's only 25 cents a gallon, but he has signed a new law eliminating the state gas tax for the next three months. We talk to him about the effort.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.