Teen shot and injured outside high school on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenager was shot and injured outside a high school on the Upper West Side Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus on Amsterdam Avenue at 66th Street.

The victim was taken into the school for treatment of a non-life threatening wound, and later rushed to a nearby hospital.

The gunman was arrested a short distance away.

There is a large police presence at the scene.

Students were temporarily being kept inside both the Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus and LaGuardia High School, two nearby schools

The motive of the shooting is not yet known.

The identity of the victim and the alleged gunman have not yet been released.

