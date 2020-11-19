Off-duty UPS worker pushed onto train tracks at Manhattan subway station

Officials say the incident happened on the southbound D line, at the Bryant Park Station just after 7 p.m.
They say the suspect asked the victim for money before pushing him onto the tracks.
The 36-year-old victim suffered minor bruises to his knees, hands and ears.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
Police are searching for a male, 20-30 years old, with curly hair and last seen wearing a jumpsuit.
