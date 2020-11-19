Off-duty UPS worker pushed onto train tracks at Manhattan subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8083034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest on the major announcement on Wednesday that New York City public schools will close through Thanksgiving.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who pushed an off-duty UPS worker onto subway tracks on Wednesday.Officials say the incident happened on the southbound D line, at the Bryant Park Station just after 7 p.m.They say the suspect asked the victim for money before pushing him onto the tracks.The 36-year-old victim suffered minor bruises to his knees, hands and ears.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.Police are searching for a male, 20-30 years old, with curly hair and last seen wearing a jumpsuit.----------