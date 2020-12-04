Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead

The gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.
Marshals appear to have been executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.
Multiple police units raced to the scene moments after the shooting started.
Right now in The Bronx #breaking #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/PGVLz5Pf5U— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 4, 2020
The suspect was shot at the scene and has died.
He is identified by law enforcement official as 35-year-old Andre Sterling.
He was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in the hand in Hyannis on Cape Cod on November 20.
Update on investigation into shooting of Massachusetts State Police Trooper on Friday night, and statement from Colonel Mason. pic.twitter.com/KZ4HVNddIm— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 23, 2020
The wounded Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.
A second suspect was being taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.
This is breaking news. Story will be updated.
