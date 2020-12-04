Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A suspect is dead after a shootout in which three U.S. Marshals were wounded in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

Marshals appear to have been executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.

Multiple police units raced to the scene moments after the shooting started.



The suspect was shot at the scene and has died.

He is identified by law enforcement official as 35-year-old Andre Sterling.

He was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in the hand in Hyannis on Cape Cod on November 20.



The wounded Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

A second suspect was being taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

This is breaking news. Story will be updated.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Bar offers free pint of beer for donating pint of blood
LI officials try to build public's confidence in COVID-19 vaccine
AccuWeather: Cloudy with rain arriving
COVID Live Updates: Deaths could exceed 329K by Christmas
Giant bronze eagle stolen from Long Island park
Body of teen gone missing while fishing on Long Island recovered
Show More
'This is the weapon that's going to win the war,' Cuomo says
School bus driver injured in Orange Co. crash has died
Dog leads off-duty officer to missing elderly man in woods
Family demands answers after man's suicide in NYC prison
'I cut all my hair off': Construction workers claim sexual harassment on job
More TOP STORIES News