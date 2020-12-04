Multiple U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect dead

Update on investigation into shooting of Massachusetts State Police Trooper on Friday night, and statement from Colonel Mason. pic.twitter.com/KZ4HVNddIm — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 23, 2020

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A suspect is dead after a shootout in which three U.S. Marshals were wounded in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.The gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. this morning.Marshals appear to have been executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.Multiple police units raced to the scene moments after the shooting started.The suspect was shot at the scene and has died.He is identified by law enforcement official as 35-year-old Andre Sterling.He was wanted for allegedly shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in the hand in Hyannis on Cape Cod on November 20.The wounded Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.A second suspect was being taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.----------