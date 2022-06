Photo of Lt. Richard Bullock U.S. Navy

TRONA, Calif. -- A U.S. Navy pilot killed after his fighter jet crashed in the Mojave Desert Friday afternoon has been identified by military officials.Lt. Richard Bullock was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Trona , in San Bernardino County, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 3.Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, military officials say.He was flying a routine training mission at the time of the crash. His fighter jet went down in a remote, unpopulated area.Officials say that no civilians were hurt.The crash is under investigation.