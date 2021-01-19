Active US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9786604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has the latest details on two more men from New York who are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the January 6 siege on the Capitol.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An active duty American soldier is in federal custody Tuesday after he plotted with someone he thought was a member of ISIS to attack a landmark in New York City and fellow troops overseas, according to a law enforcement official.Cole James Bridges, who is stationed at Fort Stewart, is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder U.S. service members.The Ohio native allegedly spoke to an undercover FBI agent when he thought he was planning an ISIS-inspired attack against the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.He also was charged with planning to attack fellow U.S. soldiers.----------