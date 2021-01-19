Active US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members

Cole James Bridges, who is stationed at Fort Stewart, is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder U.S. service members.
The Ohio native allegedly spoke to an undercover FBI agent when he thought he was planning an ISIS-inspired attack against the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
He also was charged with planning to attack fellow U.S. soldiers.
READ MORE: 2 more New Yorkers, including retired FDNY firefighter, facing charges in Capitol riot
