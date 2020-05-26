Mother, daughter fatally shot in back of home in Valley Cottage; person of interest questioned

By Eyewitness News
VALLEY COTTAGE, New York (WABC) -- A person of interest is being questioned for the murder of a mother and daughter in Valley Cottage, New York.

Police discovered a 63-year-old woman and her 27-year-old daughter shot to death in the back of their home on Lake Road.

Police received a call of gunfire when they arrived on the scene. They found both people dead, and a baby inside the home.

The person of interest volunteered to talk to police. He has not been arrested or charged at this time.
