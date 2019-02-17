Vandals break window at synagogue in Bushwick

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the vandals who targeted a Brooklyn synagogue. (Photo courtesy Chabad of Bushwick)

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after vandals struck a synagogue in Brooklyn, breaking a window.

It happened while worshippers were holding services inside at Chabad of Bushwick.

The rabbi says children were among at least 20 people inside when the vandals struck early Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are still looking for the vandals.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
synagoguevandalismBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of parents in NJ home
Second suspect to be arraigned in connection with death of NYPD detective
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry mix expected
Manhole explosions force evacuation of NYC theater complex
Rikers correction officer dies after crash on Cross Bronx
Dad accidentally shoots himself at daughter's birthday party
False report of gun causes panic at airport in Florida
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Show More
Massive tanker truck fire shuts down stretch of CT highway
Met to return prized artifact after learning it was stolen
State Department: Heather Nauert out as pick for UN ambassador
Mayor de Blasio writes scathing op-ed on Amazon
Airborne SUV comes crashing down onto police cruiser: VIDEO
More News