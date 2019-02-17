BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating after vandals struck a synagogue in Brooklyn, breaking a window.
It happened while worshippers were holding services inside at Chabad of Bushwick.
The rabbi says children were among at least 20 people inside when the vandals struck early Saturday morning.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police are still looking for the vandals.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube