Vanessa Bryant names 4 LASD deputies who shared photos of helicopter crash scene

LOS ANGELES -- Kobe Bryant's widow is naming four members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who allegedly shared gruesome pictures from the site of the January 2020 crash that killed her husband and daughter and seven others.

A judge recently ruled that Vanessa Bryant could obtain those names and share them publicly.

Deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell, and Raul Versales are now named in Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

The complaint alleged the defendants abused their power and took photos from the scene - including the remains of Kobe and Gianna Bryant - and shared the photos among other members of the sheriff's department and the public.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva late Wednesday tweeted a brief response to the release of information from Vanessa Bryant: "We will refrain from trying this case in the media and will wait for the appropriate venue. Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."



The sheriff's department strongly fought the release of the names.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others died Jan. 26, 2020, when the Sikorsky S-76B they were in crashed onto a hillside in Calabasas.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the crash found that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, became disoriented while flying in thick fog. Zobayan also did not follow training and violated visual flight rules, the investigation found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialos angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashlawsuit
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Study finds aspirin may reduce risk of severe symptoms
NYC Mayor de Blasio vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot
Video: Woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC subway station
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt dies after 4 decades of races with his son
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
Show More
Yankees, Mets to allow fans as more COVID restrictions ease
Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Rain turns to snow
Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on Asian American hate
Family facing deportation due to confusion over expiration date on paperwork
More TOP STORIES News