VP Kamala Harris, HUD secretary to travel to Brooklyn for finance talks

Vice President Kamala Harris will be heading to Brooklyn Thursday.

BROOKYLN, New York (WABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be heading to Brooklyn Thursday for finance talks, along with Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia.

They will meet with community leaders and discuss the Biden administration's investments in underserved communities, financial institutions, and small businesses.

Harris and Fudge are scheduled to give remarks in the afternoon.

Harris will travel to Water Mill, New York for a finance event later in the evening.

