Vicious scooter attack caught on camera in Washington Heights

EMBED >More News Videos Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of a wild shootout on a Bushwick street in which five people were shot outside of a bodega.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the scooter riders who attacked a cyclist in Washington Heights.Video shows the suspects hitting the man with their scooter before kicking him.The cyclist was thrown to the ground.This happened last month on Cabrini Boulevard.The cyclist was treated for cuts to his knees and hands but was otherwise okay.Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------