6 hurt when for-hire car crashes into Chelsea deli after collision with yellow cab

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more from witnesses after a for-hire car crashed into a Chelsea deli.

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Six people were hurt when a for-hire car jumped a curb and crashed into a deli in Chelsea, and now, one of those victims is speaking out.

The accident happened when a yellow cab T-boned the for-hire car just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue, sending the vehicle careening into the business.

Three pedestrians on the sidewalk were hurt, along with two deli employees and the driver.

The injured were all taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

One victim spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News and said he actually thought the crash might have been a terror attack.

"The first things that come in my mind is that car that was crashing into Times Square, that was like driving towards the people, that's what I was thinking," Amine Elkhezzani said. "So I stood up and I came to the driver to make sure that he doesn't run or do some funny thing."

The Department of Buildings examined the damage to the deli and determined it was safe.

"I was just waiting by the counter putting my products up there and the next thing I hear 'pow' and heard people screaming and turned towards the door, and I just saw this car coming maybe like 20-30 miles per hour," one customer said.

One man said he saw his life flash before his eyes.

"My quick instinct was just to run to the back of the store," he said. "I just knew I was dead, just the way the speed was going. Thank God the pole was there to stop the car right there."

He said the impact sent the ATM and refrigerators flying, which then injured his elderly friend.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

"It could have been, we don't know yet, a red light that was run because it looks like there was a collision that happened in the intersection which pushed the non-yellow cab onto the sidewalk," Ciity Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.

So far, there is no word on any charges in the crash.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcar into buildingpedestrian struckChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
6 hurt when car jumps curb, crashes into deli in Chelsea
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News