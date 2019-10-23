Video: Driver backs over woman in Bronx, leaves her injured in street

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the driver who backed over a woman and left her lying injured in the street.

It happened on Sunday, September 22, at 7:55 p.m.

Police responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian struck in front of 1789 Pitman Avenue.

The 50-year-old woman had trauma to both of her legs. She was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

She said she was trying to cross Pitman Avenue when a dark-colored pickup truck reversed and hit her.

The vehicle then drove off. Police note that the vehicle did have an after-market cap installed on the truck bed.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the operator or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

