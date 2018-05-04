VIDEO: Passenger's hate-filled rant on LIRR under investigation

NJ Burkett sat down with the woman who was the target of a man's racist and sexist tirade on a Long Island Rail Road train

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Officials are investigating after a hate-filled rant on the Long Island Rail Road was caught on camera.

Passengers say a man spewed hate for a full 10 minutes, hurling a combo of sexist and racist slurs directed at a fellow rider who was an African-American woman.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on April 19 on the train from Jamaica to Valley Stream.

"There were people on the train that did try and get him to stop, and he just kept going and going and at one point he did get up and got in one of the girls' face," the passenger who caught the tirade on camera said Thursday.

She asked not to be identified but said his barrage of insults seemed to have no limit.

Some passengers can be seen leaving the car while others tried to intervene.

"Apparently she was being too loud, I don't know, I personally didn't hear her," the passenger said. "He started calling her a b**** and then another young woman stuck up for her, and was like 'you don't speak to people like that' and then it kinda just escalated into being more racist."

Since the passenger who posted the video tagged the LIRR, it is considered a direct report to the agency.

"This language is offensive, completely inappropriate, and has no place in our society, let alone on the Long Island Rail Road. We are actively investigating this report," a LIRR spokesperson said.

See the full video below:
Officials are investigating after a hate-filled rant on the Long Island Rail Road was caught on camera.



