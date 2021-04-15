Adam Toledo shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by CPD released by COPA; family calls for peace

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10517394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Raw bodycam footage of the Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. ABC7 has edited this video to bleep cursing, and the video has been frozen just before the shot is fired. This video may be disturbing to some viewers. This is only a portion of the full bodycam video.