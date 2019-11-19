Video shows bodega worker fighting off 2 women robbing store in Brooklyn

HOMECREST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows a Brooklyn bodega worker trying to fight off two women stealing merchandise.Police say the 51-year-old confronted one of the two women when she first tried to take items without paying.When they began fighting, the second woman went behind the counter, took vaping mini packs, and ran off.It happened at 8:30 a.m. on November 12th at the Seven Day Convenience Store in Homecrest.The worker was not seriously injured.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the females is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------