Video shows man smashing NYPD vehicle window on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a vandal who was caught on camera damaging three NYPD vehicles.

Video shows the suspect smashing the window of a police van using what appears to be a protest sign.

It happened late Saturday night on Essex Street on the Lower East Side.

Police say the same man spray painted graffiti on the vehicles and slashed the tires.

It is not clear how much it will cost to fix the damage.

