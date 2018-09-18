Robbers steal $100 worth of jewelry, fire shot into store door in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for two suspects who made off with $100,000 in jewelry after robbing a store in Chinatown Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was captured on surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.

One of the two is seen first casually letting a customer into the Lucky Diamonds jewelry store at 80 Bowery.

He quickly pulled a gun as his partner jumped over the counter to get the jewels.

The gunman told the customer to stay where she was, as the other emptied the jewelry and diamonds from the window display into a bag.

One worker used a switch to lock the door, so the gunman tried to shoot out the glass. But his gun jammed at first.

His partner jumped over the counter and appeared to try to help, and then the gun went off, shattering the glass. One suspect kicked the glass in so they could get out.

Tuesday night, police sifted through the shattered glass to see if any diamonds had spilled out into it.

A separate camera caught closer shots of one suspect as the two entered the store.

No one was injured inside the store

