Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News has obtained video of an off-duty NYPD sergeant who shot a man he claimed was trying to rob him.The shooting happened Thursday morning at New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue in East New York.Police say 40-year-old Sgt. Ritchard Blake was on his way to work when he shot 21-year-old Thayvone Santana during an alleged holdup.When police arrived, Blake told them Santana was a stranger and had tried to rob him. But a family spokesman says the two know each other and had been fighting over a woman for weeks.The surveillance video shows the two men exchanging words before Blake reaches for his gun and shoots Santana. At one point, Blake reaches into his pocket and drops a metal object near Santanta. He later picks it up.Blake was placed on modified duty.The NYPD released the following statement:Santana remains at Brookdale University Hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries.Santana's mother met with the Brooklyn District Attorney and held a news conference with the National Action Network on Friday.Ed Mullins, the President of the New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association, released the following statement:Eyewitness News has learned Blake was already on probation after his arrest two years ago involving an incident with his girlfriend.----------