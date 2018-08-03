Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Eyewitness News has obtained video of an off-duty NYPD sergeant who shot a man he claimed was trying to rob him.
The shooting happened Thursday morning at New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue in East New York.
Police say 40-year-old Sgt. Ritchard Blake was on his way to work when he shot 21-year-old Thayvone Santana during an alleged holdup.
When police arrived, Blake told them Santana was a stranger and had tried to rob him. But a family spokesman says the two know each other and had been fighting over a woman for weeks.
The surveillance video shows the two men exchanging words before Blake reaches for his gun and shoots Santana. At one point, Blake reaches into his pocket and drops a metal object near Santanta. He later picks it up.
Blake was placed on modified duty.
The NYPD released the following statement:
"This remains an open and fluid investigation, and the NYPD is coordinating closely with the Kings County District Attorney's office. Video of the incident has been recovered and is under review. The video captures actions that raise serious questions, and require further investigation. Recovered video is being shared with the Kings County DA. The member of service involved in this incident remains on modified duty."
Santana remains at Brookdale University Hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries.
Santana's mother met with the Brooklyn District Attorney and held a news conference with the National Action Network on Friday.
WATCH: The mother of the shooting victim speaks out
Ed Mullins, the President of the New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association, released the following statement:
"As the investigation progresses, Sgt. Ritchard Blake is entitled to due process, as is anyone involved in a shooting. It is crucial for the integrity of the law enforcement community, as well as the Sergeants Benevolent Association, that all of the facts are obtained and thoroughly investigated. As the nuances of this unique case are reported, it is also important that the good work that police officers of all ranks do every day not be diminished in any way."
Eyewitness News has learned Blake was already on probation after his arrest two years ago involving an incident with his girlfriend.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*