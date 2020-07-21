Video shows shootout involving Maserati in Highbridge, Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video shows a shootout in a Bronx neighborhood involving a Maserati.

The NYPD released video of the incident, which took place in June on West 171st Street near Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section.

The shootout involved two groups of men.

No one was hurt, but there was damage to the rear door, window, and bedroom wall of a nearby apartment building.

Police are working to track down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you have information.

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxhigh bridgenypdshootoutsurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in judge's son's murder may have been targeting another female judge
Fiery crash kills 2 on Bruckner Expressway in Bronx
2nd arrest made after man tortured, body found on McDonald's roof
AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday
Mandatory outdoor water ban in Monmouth, Ocean counties
Tipping reinstated at some former no-tip NYC restaurants
New details in the murder case against UConn student
Show More
Kids can get lemonade stand 'bailouts' from Country Time
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivers communications satellite
De Blasio opposes Trump's idea to send federal agents to NYC
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
2 killed in jet ski crash in NYC marina
More TOP STORIES News