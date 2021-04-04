Video shows suspect knock elderly man to ground in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who randomly attacked a 73-year-old man in Hell's Kitchen this weekend.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday while the victim was standing in front of 448 West 47th St.

Video shows the suspect run toward the victim and punch him in the chest, knocking him to the ground.



The suspect ran away eastbound on 47th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

