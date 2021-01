Video shows terrifying attack inside for-hire vehicle in the Bronx

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows a man pull a gun on a livery driver in a terrifying attempted robbery.It happened earlier this month in the Bronx.Police say one of the suspects hit the driver in the head with a handgun while demanding cash.The other suspect put his hands around the 42-year-old victim's neck.The driver was able to fight the attackers off and grab the gun away.Both suspects fled empty handed.Police are looking for them.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------