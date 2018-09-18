Video shows violent armed deli robbery in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --Police are looking for the suspect in a violent attempted robbery at a deli in the Bronx, and they are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.
Authorities say the suspect first placed a food order at the Habibi Deli on East 187th Street around 11 a.m. Monday. He proceeded to walk behind the counter and display a gun, demanding cash.
The employee, a 38-year-old man, hesitated to hand over the money, and a violent struggle ensued.
Raw surveillance video:
The suspect struck the employee multiple times with the gun.
The employee was able to wrestle the handgun away, and the suspect fled southbound on Hoffman Street.
The victim was left with pain and bruising to his head and face. He was treated and released at a nearby hospital.
The surveillance video captured the entire incident, as well as several customers seeming to calmly enter and exit the bodega without intervening, despite witnessing the struggle.
The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatband, a black hooded sweater, dark colored jeans and black sneakers. He also had a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIPS577. All calls are strictly confidential.
