Video shows violent armed deli robbery in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Police are looking for the suspect in a violent attempted robbery at a deli in the Bronx, and they are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

Authorities say the suspect first placed a food order at the Habibi Deli on East 187th Street around 11 a.m. Monday. He proceeded to walk behind the counter and display a gun, demanding cash.

The employee, a 38-year-old man, hesitated to hand over the money, and a violent struggle ensued.

Raw surveillance video:
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a deli in the Bronx and got into a violent confrontation with the clerk


The suspect struck the employee multiple times with the gun.

The employee was able to wrestle the handgun away, and the suspect fled southbound on Hoffman Street.

The victim was left with pain and bruising to his head and face. He was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The surveillance video captured the entire incident, as well as several customers seeming to calmly enter and exit the bodega without intervening, despite witnessing the struggle.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatband, a black hooded sweater, dark colored jeans and black sneakers. He also had a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIPS577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videoattempted robberyrobberyarmed robberyNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence arrive
Suspect due in court after explosive Brooklyn garage fire
NYPD: Woman with knife fatally shot by police in Queens
Mom teaches son lesson with 'I am a bully' shirt
Rain forecast pushes Yankees-Red Sox to night game
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Microburst causes power outages in Summit, New Jersey
Mother accused of killing toddler daughter due in court
Show More
Japanese billionaire will be 1st to circle moon on SpaceX
Protesters hold vigil for chickens killed in religious ritual
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Florence updates: 32 dead, including 25 in NC
Food, water handouts set in isolated Wilmington Isle
More News