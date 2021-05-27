Wild shootout between 2 gunmen on Manhattan street caught on video

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows two men exchange gunfire on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to track down the two men responsible for a broad daylight shootout on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

It happened Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue.

Video shows the two men confront each other, take out their guns, and open fire.

No one was hurt in the hail of bullets.

You can see the men duck behind parked cars before they flee the scene.

The first gunman fled southbound on Broadway. The second fled westbound on 103rd Street riding a scooter.

The first gunman is described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 18 - 22 years of age, 5'8" tall, and 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers.

The second gunman is described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 18 - 22 years of age, 5'9" tall, and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants with a vertical yellow stripe on the legs, and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
EMBED More News Videos

If you've had your vaccine, the CDC says you can enjoy this holiday like it's prepandemic times.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityshootoutshootingguns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
75-year-old Asian woman punched in unprovoked attack
Knicks ban fan for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young
Construction worker falls to death from roof of historic bank
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on US economy
AccuWeather: Warm, breezy & drier
NYC expands list of who is eligible for an at-home COVID vaccination
Students, advocates rally in honor of beloved teacher killed in crash
Show More
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Coronavirus Updates: Recovered patients could have immunity for years, study says
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking
San Jose shooter appeared to target some victims at rail yard: Sheriff
Academy sets new date for 2022 Oscars
More TOP STORIES News