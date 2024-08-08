Extra Time: Authorities foil terror plot targeting 'Eras Tour,' exclusive look at G train's makeover

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time we detail Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna this week have been canceled after two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, plus an exclusive look at MTA's G train modernization.

As for weather, Look for showers and a thunderstorm on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

We're also continuing to track Debby and what the storm could bring to our area.

Other headlines from Wednesday's episode:

New York City kids inspired as breakdancing makes Olympics debut



Breakdancing has come a long way since it got its start in the South Bronx more than 50 years ago.

Now it is making its Olympics debut in Paris as the games' newest competition on Friday and Saturday.

The U.S. will be represented by two B-boys and two B-girls. And Kid Glyde, the founder of the Kids Breaking League in Harlem, is one of the judges.

Shark sighting off beach in South Jersey caught on video



Just after 3 p.m. Monday, people sat on the beach in Cape May Point, noticing fins peeking out of the waves.

A few miles off the coast of Cape May, there was another shark discovery, which Marine Biologist Carlee Dunn found very exciting.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

