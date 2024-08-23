Extra Time: Kamala Harris makes her case on DNC Day 4; NYC court case aims to change law on pets

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Extra Time, we preview the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and take a closer look at a New York City court case aiming to change the way how state law views pets.

And after a brief taste of fall, summer warmth gradually returns Friday ahead of more humidity this weekend. Meteorologist Brittany Bell has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Our headlines on Thursday night:

Kamala Harris makes her case on DNC Day 4

Three days of celebration at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and there's only one person Democrats are still waiting to hear from: their new nominee, Kamala Harris.

Harris is set to take the stage on Thursday in what is likely to be one of the most consequential speeches of her career. So what will the vice president say when she reintroduces herself to the American public? How will she convince the country that she is the right pick to lead the country for the next four years?

ABC's Christiane Cordero joins us live from Chicago with more ahead of the final night of the DNC.

Plus, NY Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks with Bill Ritter on what to expect as Harris gives her nomination acceptance speech for our upcoming edition of Up Close.

Court case aims to change NY law on pets after dog killed in Brooklyn

For many people, a dog is more than just a pet -- they're family.

But under New York State law, dogs are considered property. A case is now making its way through the court system, aimed at changing the law after a 4-year-old Daschund was struck and killed while out on a walk in Brooklyn. The dog's owners are suing the driver, arguing their pet wasn't personal property, but rather a beloved member of the family.

Crystal Cranmore has the story.

Liza Colón-Zayas from 'The Bear' dishes on her life and career

The Puerto Rican community is proud to call actress Liza Colón-Zayas as one of their own.

Colón-Zayas recently received an Emmy nomination for her role as Tina in the Hulu hit, "The Bear." She has come a long way since she earned her bachelor's degree in theater from SUNY Albany.

Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguillo met up with the Colón-Zayas at "Counter and Bodega," one of the actress' favorite Puerto Rican restaurants in the city, to talk about growing up in the Bronx and representing women of color.

