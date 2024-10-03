Extra Time: Port strike into day 2, plus fat bear week contest

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The dockworkers strike closes on its second day and people are stocking up on essential items in a panic. Also, voting is underway in the competition gripping the nation- Alaska's Fat Bear Week.

As for weather, after a string of overcast days, sunshine finally returns Thursday with a mixture of clouds and sun.

Other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Time to weigh in!

Voting starts Wednesday in the annual Fat Bear Week contest at Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, with viewers picking their favorite among a dozen brown bears fattened up to survive the winter.

The contest, which is in its 10th year, celebrates the resiliency of the 2,200 brown bears that live in the preserve on the Alaska Peninsula, which extends from the state's southwest corner toward the Aleutian Islands.

Experts say don't panic buy amid strike

Members of the International Longshoremen's Association are on their second day of no longer loading cargo on and off ships at ports from Maine to Texas.

Almost half of the items shipped into the U.S. come through the 36 ports where dockworkers are on strike.

The strike has consumers concerned about how it will impact them. However, experts say even with this work stoppage, it'll still take time for families to feel a change.

