Checking in with Bachelor Nation favorites during the holidays

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan and Jen talk about the latest news in Bachelor Nation. But first, Gina Sirico is out of the studio. She attended Jingle Ball in California where she was able to catch up with several members of Bachelor Nation! Among them, our favorite "Golden" couple, Joan and Chock! They also reveal one couple that Joan tried to set up didn't end up working out. Meantime, Kathy, Susan, and Nancy were elated to be on the red carpet. They shared a fun time with Gina!

Next, Ryan and Jen recap all things Bachelor. First, Jenn Tran and Sasha attend the Eras Tour in Vancouver. Are they just friends? Or something more? Also, Jonathon, Jenn's ex-suitor and very good friend attends the Kansas City Chiefs game with a group of men from "The Golden Bachelorette." Finally, the very first "Bachelorette" couple celebrates a special occasion.

