Olivier Rousteing on his personal journey that led to a Disney collaboration

In a remarkable fusion of fashion and storytelling, Creative Director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing teamed up with Disney Consumer Products to create an exclusive, breathtaking couture collection inspired by Disney's timeless classic, "The Lion King."

The Disney x Balmain collaboration not only celebrates the 30th anniversary of the beloved film but also serves as a love letter to the renowned French fashion designer's roots.

Rousteing and Balmain invited ABC's On the Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight to South Africa to share his story in addition to hosting an Unfiltered conversation on how he strives to positively change the fashion industry for the next generation.

"I've been adopted by incredible parents that taught me my French culture, but I don't forget where my blood comes from," Rousteing shared while reflecting on his childhood. "My blood comes from Africa."

Rousteing's journey is deeply rooted in his search for his origin story. Raised in France by adoptive parents, he faced racism and yearned to discover where he came from.

Discovering his African heritage was a life-changing and proud moment for him, inspiring the creative visionary to incorporate his cultural roots further into his work.

But the path that led him to where he is today was anything but smooth. "I was the first French black designer in a luxury house." Rousteing recalls of the beginning of his career.

"I can tell you the truth, there was a sense of loneliness. Everybody wanted me to stay in silence and not talk about my color, because talking about my color would open a chapter that no one wants to open."

That chapter included a lack of diversity and inclusivity, something that was crucial for Rousteing to advocate for in his career. "You keep growing, you keep fighting, until your message gets loud. That's the reason why I'm here today, that's the reason why I sketched this collection. For people to understand that what you went through, the next generation won't go through it."

As a child, Disney also played a pivotal role in developing Rousteing's love for storytelling. In particular, the story of "The Lion King" resonated with him, and his love for the classic film captured the attention of Disney executives.

"What I love about "The Lion King," the resilience. You don't give up. You make your own path, your own destiny, your own truth." Rousteing said.

When looking at creative ways to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the film, Disney imagined bringing an exclusive collection inspired by the film.

Pulling inspiration from the parallels between Rousteing's life and Simba's own journey to self-discovery, Disney Consumer Products knew partnering with the designer would bring an impactful level of authenticity to an exclusive collection.

To stay true to the vision of authenticity, both the Disney Consumer Products team and Balmain decided to film the campaign shoot on the continent of Africa, specifically South Africa, which offered a wide range of stunning landscapes.

Rousteing and Balmain's collaboration with Disney spotlights the transformative power of storytelling, fashion and cultural heritage. By incorporating his unique vision, paying homage to his African roots paired with the timeless magic of "The Lion King," Rousteing not only created a stunning couture collection, but also delivered a powerful message of hope, resilience and inclusivity.

The renowned designer said it best, "The kids that will be born in 20 years, I want those kids dreaming of their future and their skin tone will not define their dream. That's what I want, that's what I wish and that's what I'm working for."

Rousteing's full collaboration journey is documented on ABC Owned Television Stations special: On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight: Disneys "The Lion King" x Balmain, now streaming on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish and this station.