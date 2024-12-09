Black Santa brings holiday magic to underrepresented families

HOUSTON, Texas -- When a Houston mother couldn't find a Santa Claus that represented her family, she decided to create one herself.

"By the way of the North Pole we had a special connection and we were able to bring The Black Santa to Houston," Butler-Coleman explained.

Black Santa Houston is now helping make the holiday season more inclusive, offering a deeper sense of magic and belonging for underrepresented families.

To schedule time with Black Santa Houston, visit their website.