Korean brioche donuts star at sister-owned café: 'It's like the typical American dream story'

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- Sisters Sue Park and Sophie Kim say their cafe is a love letter to their parents. Dear Donuts, located in St. Charles, is an Asian-styled cafe specializing in Korean brioche donuts, coffee, and stationary.

"I really do love my parents," said Park. "They had a good life in Korea and came here for my sister and I so we could have more opportunities."

The cafe is located next door to Mr. Samurai, a sushi restaurant their parents once owned decades before. Park said she hopes her and her sisters endeavor makes their parents proud.

"I want them to see that they raised their daughters good," said Park. "It's like the typical American dream story."

Even after retiring, their father comes in early in the morning to help make custard for the donuts. Park said brioche donuts are unique to the Chicagoland area and filled varieties like cookies and cream, ube, choco crunch are popular at the cafe.

"The brioche is a lot more labor intensive but it's worth it for the quality," said Park. "You can squish them and they kind of bounce back up."

Park said that she and her sister thought St. Charles lacked a cute Asian cafe where students could hang out late at night. So far, the reception has been positive.

"I was really happy that everyone loved our donuts," said Kim. "Saying, this is the best donut ever."

The cafe also sells cream cheese garlic donuts and Korean corn dogs, which Park describes as having a chewier coating that's covered in crunchy breadcrumbs. Excellence in service at Dear Donuts is a high value for the pair.

"I worked in their restaurants and my parents always focused on the quality," said Park. "If you're going to offer someone food, make sure its as if you're feeding their friends and family."

For more information on Dear Donuts, visit deardonutscafe.com.