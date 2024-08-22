Comedians rally in support of mental health programs for fellow comedians

Brodyfest hosted its inaugural comedian vs. comedian softball game to help raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health services from Comedy Gives Back.

RESEDA, Calif. -- The Brody Stevens Festival of Friendship, or Brodyfest, began as an annual tribute to comedian Brody Stevens who lost his life by suicide. The festival has grown to include a walk, comedy show at the Comedy Store, and a comedian versus comedian softball game in support of Comedy Gives Back.

"Comedy Gives Back started as a non-profit in 2019. When we lost Brody, we said we can't lose another comedian. We came together and said we're going to support stand-up comedians," said Zoe Friedman, co-founder of Comedy Gives Back which provides a safety net for the comedy community by providing financial crisis relief, mental health and chemical dependency treatment.

"This is a very dark career to get into," said comedian Felipe Esparza. "A lot of us need someone to talk to. Some of us need a hug."

"Brody was just a true one-of-a-kind," said comedian and TV host Ben Gleib, who was a close friend of Brody Stevens. "He would be touched. He would be so happy to know that we will never let his memory be forgotten."

