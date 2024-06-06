Cy-Fair's Amy Ramon honored as top fire chief

From a young volunteer to a groundbreaking leader! Chief Ramon is blazing a trail for the next generation of firefighters.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In a historic moment for the firefighting community, Cy-Fair's Amy Ramon was awarded Fire Chief of the Year by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, the first woman to receive the honor.

Her journey, marked by dedication and perseverance, began when she started as a volunteer firefighter in 1990. She was 20-years-old.

"I wanted to joined Cy-Fair Fire Department because I wanted a sense of family," Ramon shared. "I enjoyed helping the community and giving back."

Ramon quickly became known for her passion for helping others. Over the years, her skills and leadership abilities shone through. In 2014, Ramon was appointed Cy-Fair Fire Chief, becoming one of the few women to hold such a position in the country.

