NY Pops to honor music legend Diane Warren at birthday gala | The Sitdown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A music legend will get a special honor in New York City on Monday night.

The New York Pops will honor songwriter Diane Warren at their 42nd birthday gala at Carnegie Hall.

From songs about heartbreak to tracks that got people on the dancefloor and feeling better, Warren has written the iconic lyrics for many music artists. Her long list of hits includes Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time," Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," and "How Do I Live?" by LeAnn Rimes.

"I'm honored that they're honoring me, like it's a big deal," Warren told Eyewitness News.

The tribute is just the latest recognition of a career that has spanned four decades. When asked what continues to excite her about what she does, Warren said it's the fact that she can look forward to doing something different every day.

"A blank page, you know, just the idea of writing something new," she said.

Warren's work has won her a Grammy, an Emmy, two Golden Globes and three Billboard Music awards, in addition to 16 Oscar nominations.

Every year, the New York Pops honors a titan of the music industry at their gala concert at Carnegie Hall. This year, special guests include LeAnn Rimes, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Carson and many more.

Eyewitness News asked Steven Reineke, music director for the New York Pops, about what people can expect during Monday night's celebration.

"Some of the greatest songs ever by the most important songwriter of the last 50 years, the great Diane Warren, and a stellar lineup of all-star cast. The gala is always a lot of fun and star-studded," Reineke said.

For those unfamiliar with the New York Pops, Reineke says they're known for their tagline as "a different kind of orchestra." He says while they are a full symphonic orchestra, the New York Pops also utilizes a rhythm section when needed, including electric guitars, bass, drums, and keyboards to play all kinds of music.

"One of the things we do is popular music. It's great to be able to bring these pop and rock songs to life with a full symphony orchestra," he said.

The gala is open to the public and ticket proceeds help raise money for the orchestra and its education programs.

"Being able to give away this gift of music to the audience, it's always my favorite thing," Reineke said. "So, we love to prepare and make it so fun for everybody that they walk out with a big smile on their face."



