Extra Time: Banks says mayor forced early retirement, NYC disc golf

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks says it was Mayor Eric Adams' decision to move up his retirement timeline, plus NYC's first officials Disc Golf course and the big tournament this weekend.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks says it was Mayor Eric Adams' decision to move up retirement timeline, plus NYC's first officials Disc Golf course and the big tournament this weekend.

As for weather, a fall blend of sun and clouds continues Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:

Dockworkers strike suspended until Jan 15

A historic United States port strike has been suspended, sources told ABC News.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told ABC News that the two sides had reached a tentative agreement on wages and agreed to extend the master contract until Jan. 15. The sources said they will return to the bargaining table to negotiate all outstanding issues.

Move over pickleball -- there's a new sport soaring in popularity

It's called Disc Golf.

It's a combination of frisbee and golf.

Last summer, enthusiasts set up New York City's first official Disc Golf course in Highland Park -- at the border between Brooklyn and Queens.

This weekend, they are holding New York's first ever disc golf tournament there.

