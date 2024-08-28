Extra Time: Will a new way to get a popular weight-loss drug benefit consumers?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we speak to an expert about the economic impact and potential risks after Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound, announced Tuesday it will begin selling the weight loss drug directly to consumers through the company's direct pharmacy, LillyDirect.

As for weather, the heat and humidity really ramp up on Wednesday, an AccuWeather Alert day because of excessive heat and humidity plus powerful storms expected later in the day.

Highs will in the mid 90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees.

Other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Group of men target house-hunting couple in Lamborghini, beat and kidnap them in Connecticut

A group of men targeted a couple driving a luxury car while house hunting in a gated Connecticut community, roughing them up and kidnapping them in a van before they were rescued.

The couple's ordeal unfolded Sunday afternoon when the victims, a husband and wife in their 50s, pulled up to a tony Danbury house in their Lamborghini, where they were to meet a real-estate agent. That's when their car was purposely rear-ended by the van. When the couple exited the car to see what happened, they were surrounded by three other vehicles.

The suspects -- six men in all who live in Florida -- then beat them with a baseball bat and shoved them in the van. The suspects duct taped their hands and feet and covered the man's eyes as the van sped away. Other suspects drove off with the Lamborghini.

Israel says it rescued a hostage from an underground tunnel in Gaza

Israel said it rescued a hostage from an underground tunnel in Gaza on Tuesday, freeing one of the scores of people abducted during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that ignited the war in Gaza.

The rescue brought a rare moment of joy to Israelis after 10 months of war but also served as a painful reminder that dozens of hostages are still in captivity as international mediators try to broker a cease-fire in which they would be released.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

