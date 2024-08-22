'Front Porch Challenge' helps Philadelphia neighbors beautify their block

The "Love Where You Live" initiative is designed specifically for Nicetown and Tioga to help fill vacant lots and help beautify neighborhood blocks.

PHILADELPHIA -- Pearl Fletcher lives in Nicetown-Tioga, where she grew up.

And over the years, she has helped her whole block bloom into something beautiful.

The avid gardener became involved with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's "Love Where You Live" initiative.

Last year, the program spawned the "Front Porch Challenge."

Through it, PHS distributed gardening tools to dozens of residents and also provided expertise on growing gardens.

Fletcher earned third place in this year's gardening contest, which took place earlier this summer.

Watch the video above to see what her neighborhood means to her.