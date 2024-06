Designer creating fashion with a flair

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ginger Martinez of Gin Martini Designs stitches vibrant and bold looks for her clients who range from musicians to cosplayers and drag queens.

"As soon as they put them on, like you see their face light up and they are a completely new person and they feel so much more confident," Martinez shared.

The designer said she got her start after college with drag queens, "they were the first people who let me design whatever I wanted for them."

