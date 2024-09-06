Family brings out the 'Heart of Surfing' for those with disabilities in memory of their son

The family behind 'Heart of Surfing' keeps their son's memory alive by helping children and adults with disabilities ride the waves.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Cindy and Bob Fertsch keep their son J0amie's memory alive by helping children and adults with disabilities ride the waves.

Jamie loved the beach and the ocean.

He was the inspiration for the organization, 'Heart of Surfing,' which his parents founded in 2014.

Sadly, Jamie passed away after a sudden seizure in March 2020.

Cindy and Bob keep Jamie's legacy alive by hosting surfing events for individuals with disabilities.

Events take place every weekend during the summer at various shore points.

A recent event was sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which provided volunteers, equipment, and donated $5,000.

To learn more about 'Heart of Surfing,' visit their website.