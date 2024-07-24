'Largest candy store in the country' is sheer sugary bliss for candy lovers

Entering Jack's Candy, believed to be the largest candy store in the nation, is like stepping into a dream with every imaginable type of candy.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Jack's Candy isn't just impressive in size, it also carries an unparalleled selection of candies from across the globe. From nostalgic childhood favorites to exotic treats, Jack's Candy is sure to satisfy every candy lover's craving.

"We pretty much are the largest candy store in the country," said Jack's Candy co-owner and CEO Minaz Ahamed. "We truly are a destination. People come from far and wide to see what Jack's Candy is all about."

Jack's Candy isn't just about the products; it's about the experience. The atmosphere is lively and vibrant, filled with the scent of sugar, party supplies, and the excitement of customers, young and old.

"I come up here to Jack's Candy, and it's about an hour drive. But it's worth it," said Anaheim resident Dave Wabiszewski. "They have a lot of candy that's been around for 40 or 50 years. You can't get those anywhere else."

"It really is a magical experience," said Ahamed. "When you taste a piece of candy, it can take you back to a previous time in your life."

Jack's Candy

777 S Central Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90021

https://jackscandy.com/