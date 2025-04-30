24/7 Live
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Jeopardy! Masters' begins; Ken Jennings discusses
By
Joelle Garguilo
Wednesday, April 30, 2025 3:21PM
Joelle Garguilo speaks to Ken Jennings about the show.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
JEOPARDY
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
High-pressure gas leak prompts evacuations in Morningside Heights
7 minutes ago
Judge orders release of Columbia University student detained by ICE
23 minutes ago
Investigation underway after driver in suspected stolen car killed
26 minutes ago
Food cart worker shot in Times Square, 3 people in police custody
2 hours ago
Judge to determine if accused FDNY EMS killer can stand trial
3 hours ago
NJ Transit to talk contingency plan as engineers' strike looms
3 hours ago
First accuser resumes testimony at Harvey Weinstein's #MeToo retrial
1 hour ago
HS lacrosse players could face kidnapping charges in hazing incident