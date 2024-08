Kelly Ripa inducted as Disney legend at D23

Kelly Ripa was officially honored as a "Disney Legend."

The star-studded ceremony was held at D23.

Ripa was among fellow honorees Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus, James Cameron and Jamie Lee Curtis.