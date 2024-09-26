Boy with leukemia bonds with sick animals at Houston Zoo

Healing together: 4-year-old Benny shares with ailing animals that he has a "medicine straw" just like them.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A young boy battling leukemia has formed a special connection with animals also facing health issues.

"His relationship with the animals and with his mom has really, honestly, helped his treatment a lot," Dr. Lauren Scherer said.

4-year-old Benny is being cared for at Texas Children's Hospital. Following his treatments, Benny often shares his experience with the animals at the Houston Zoo,

where his mother is a veterinarian.

"When we have sick animals, it's in the same building as my office, so when Benny comes to visit, we usually make rounds to look at those animals in the hospital, and he'll say, "I hope you feel better soon," Christine Molter said.

