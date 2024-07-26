Pa. man serves produce to community for 70 years

Joe Gentile shows no signs of slowing down after 70 years serving fresh produce to families in Pennsylvania.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania -- Joe Gentile started working with his dad at his small Broomall farm stand in 1954 at age 7.

It soon became known as 'Gentile's Market' and moved to its current location in Newtown Square in the early 1970s.

Seventy years later, the Army veteran and cancer survivor still loves his job and has no plans to retire.

Joe, along with his parents and eight siblings, all worked at the market in some capacity over the many decades.

The roster has expanded to include in-laws and children of the family's next generation.

Watch our video to see Joe Gentile in action and to learn more about Gentile's Market, visit their Facebook page.