Mr. Apollo describes the rich history of the Apollo Theater in Harlem

Joelle Garguilo has the latest on meeting Mr. Apollo, Billy Mitchell, the historian behind the Apollo Theater.

For 90 years, the Apollo Theater has been the beating heart of Harlem, a beacon of African American artistry. It's a place where legends are born and history is made.

One man has witnessed just about all of it.

"I remember every time I saw Mr. Brown, or Marvin Gaye here at the following concert, they would always, always ask me how was I doing in school and always lied to him, I was doing well. And apparently, James Brown didn't believe me one day," said Billy Mitchell, Mr. Apollo. "He made me leave the Apollo, go to the Bronx, get my report card and bring it back and show it to him."

