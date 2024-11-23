Chicago music school offers quality education for low-income students

CHICAGO -- Chicago musician Michael Manson has been performing in public since he was 13 years old. And throughout that time, he always saw music as a way for young people to empower themselves.

"Music teaches discipline and problem solving," Manson said. "You learn how to be a good collaborator, and music prepares you for life."

As an adult, Manson has played as a bassist professionally with some of the best musicians in the world, including jazz artists Al Jarreau, George Duke, David Sanborn and Joe Sample.

But Manson has remained in Chicago, where he has always been fascinated by music education and its ability to empower young people.

In that spirit, Manson founded the Musical Arts Institute (MAI) in Chicago in 2010. Manson, along with his wife Lana, envisioned MAI as a haven for aspiring musicians in underserved areas, particularly on the South Side of Chicago.

The school, located in a modest private home located at 9244 S. Lafayette Ave. on the South Side of Chicago, offers private instruction for students. A team of professional musician-educators, MAI provides quality music instruction in a variety of instruments, including voice, piano , percussion, violin, viola, cello, bass, guitar, saxophone, clarinet, flute, trumpet and other instruments.

There are also classes on the business of music even career-readiness programs, all designed to nurture a well-rounded musical education

Its geared towards low-income students. Lessons are $30, but there are numerous scholarships available. They offer private lessons, group classes, and even career-readiness programs, all designed to nurture a well-rounded musical education.

"We've had over 2,800 kids pass through here," Manson said. "The demographic that we serve is basically low income. 90% of our students are on scholarship. Even if a student doesn't want to go into music full time. Even if they only want one major music in college, that's fine. We want to prepare them for life, and those are life skills that are transferable."

Manson's vision stemmed from a personal realization. Growing up in Chicago, Manson didn't have access to role models and quality music education. He said that MAI was established to bridge this gap and equip students with the skills and guidance to compete for college scholarships or pursue professional careers in music.

"Even if a student doesn't want to go into music full time, even if they only want one major music in college, that's fine," Manson said. "We want to prepare them for life, and those are life skills that are transferable."

Manson said the institute functions as a safe haven for students in low-income neighborhoods, who might not feel comfortable about revealing a passion for music in a public school setting.

"We give them free reign to geek out over music here," Manson said.

Beyond technical music skills, MAI fosters a sense of community and provides positive mentorship to its students. This is particularly noteworthy considering the challenges faced by many young people in these areas.

"I've had students who are now singing with Lyric Opera, Metropolitan Opera, just all over the world," said Manson wife, Lana, who serves as the schools co-executive director.

"All you have to bring is passion. We provide the instruction. We provide the instruments, and we provide the platform for them to excel and to move forward. You bring the passion real will take you where you need to go."

"99% of our kids that graduate out of our conservatory are headed towards college," Michael Mason added. "You don't have to take music one on one. You don't have to take remedial music. They already have all the tools."

Students like 13-year-old Jamari Killingsworth have seen this success rate at the school and want to emulate the past successes of MAI students.

"This school helped a lot of kids and go to good places," said Killingsworth, a vocal student at the school. "It makes me want to be a great musician, too."

Manson and students with the Musical Arts Institute will perform a tribute to the late bassist George Duke at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event is a fundraiser for the school, which is determined to keep its tuition affordable for its students.

"The level of education should never be restricted or limited by zip code or area code," Manson said. "Meaning that there should be a level playing field where all children get the same amount of great education, no matter where you live."