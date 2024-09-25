Libraries bridge learning gap between home and school

NEW YORK -- Research shows that when a parent regularly reads to their young children, it not only improves their language and communication skills, it also helps cultivate a lifelong love for reading. In New York, public libraries also play a key role in a child's reading development. Libraries actually bridge a learning gap between home and the classroom for many kids. "New York Public Library After School" is a free drop-in program helping readers build confidence.

Seven-year-old Majesty is already a success story. Her reading skills far outpace many of her second grade classmates. She says, "My tutor helped me. I started coming to the library and getting much more higher grades and started reading chapter books. It makes me feel amazing because my family is proud of me."

Until recently, Majesty's reading level at school had stalled, and her mother, Davina Oliver was afraid she would become bored in class. She enrolled Majesty in the New York Public Library After School tutoring program, at the Seward Park branch.

Davina saw results right away. "Majesty was always just on grade level. I needed help pushing her a little bit more. So when we started coming to the library, I instantly saw a change in her. Majesty jumped four reading levels from just coming to the library," she says.

The Seward Park branch is one of 50 New York City Library branches providing after school tutoring.

