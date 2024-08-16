Chicago pepper grower creates 'Blazin' Asian' hot sauce

CHICAGO -- Chicago nurse by day and pepper connoisseur the rest of the time, Aurea de Guzman loves creating hot sauce and other spicy creations.

The self-titled "Chilipino" was featured on Hulu's "Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People" from her pepper garden, which she grows in Chicago.

From the garden, she has bred dozens of unique pepper species.

She created her own "Blazin' Asian" hot sauce and is the co-owner of Grumpy Spice LLC, a company she founded with a fellow pepper grower she met through the Hulu documentary.

With a growing following of more than 47,000 followers on Instagram, de Guzman is able to share with the world her love for gardening and her love for hot peppers.

You can follow her on Instagram @chilipino_pepper_co

